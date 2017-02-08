Brazilian governor wants more army troops to quell violence

Youths with T-shirts covering their faces gesture next to a barricade in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops patrolled the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
A man carries a sign to throw in a barricade in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops patrolled the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
A municipal guard aims his weapon as two men are searched in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops took to the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
Military police check the broken entrance of a store that was looted in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops took to the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
Municipal guards search suspects in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops took to the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
A man readies to throw a rock at a supermarket in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops patrolled the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
Two municipal guards stand at the ready as other guards search several suspects in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops took to the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
Youths tip a dumpster ta make a barricade in Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb 7, 2017. More than 1,000 army troops patrolled the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said.
Diego Herculano
AP Photo
Comments