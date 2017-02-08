Turkish sources: CIA chief to visit, discuss security issues

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban Pause

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

4:05 Mizzou's Kim Anderson on preparations for A&M

2:47 Bill Self says Kansas State crowd's energy helped Kansas win