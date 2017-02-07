'People power' in Romania halts corruption decree

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State Pause

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

2:47 Bill Self says Kansas State crowd's energy helped Kansas win

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

12:42 Analysis: Kansas 74, Kansas State 71

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address