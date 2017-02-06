Trump’s granddaughter wins fans by singing Chinese New Year song in Mandarin

First granddaughter Arabella Kushner’s command of Mandarin has made her the star of yet another viral video.
Kushner is the daughter of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Last week Trump posted an Instagram video of 5-year-old Arabella singing a Chinese New Year greeting in Mandarin. The song is set to the tune of “Oh My Darling, Clementine.”
“Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear,” Ivanka, 35, captioned the video. “Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration.”
The video has racked up more than 1 million views on Instagram in just four days. The response in China has been even bigger, all but sealing her status there as a viral sensation.
The New York Times reported that more than 60,000 people liked Arabella’s song on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. Some called her Mandarin “perfect,” and some used their praise of her to take a swipe at her grandfather.
“The granddaughter is much more sensible,” wrote one person.
The video was viewed 18 million times in less than 24 hours after being posted on Weibo.
Arabella has been learning Mandarin since she was a toddler, studying with a Chinese nanny, according to Us Weekly.
Trump posted an Instagram video in February 2016 of Arabella wearing a traditional Chinese blouse and reciting lines from classical Tang dynasty poems in Mandarin.
Months later, after Trump won the election, that, too, went viral in China, according to CNBC.
Is Arabella her grandfather’s “secret weapon to make friends with Beijing?” some media have wondered.
Last week Trump and Arabella attended a New Year’s reception at the Chinese Embassy in Washington.
