Oceanfront owners ask judge to block Jersey shore dunes

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

1:08 Get to know Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home