AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, a South Korean protester stands in front of a cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally against U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' visit, in front of the government complex in Seoul, South Korea. In his first public remarks abroad as Mattis is criticizing North Korea for provocative acts that require new consultations with Japan and South Korea.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, an activist holds a poster denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Dozens of students and activists from several rights groups staged the protest calling on the Indonesian government and the international community to help stop Trump's order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Dita Alangkara, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 photo, Americans and other expatriates gather to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent travel ban to the U.S., outside of the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. People gathered to protest against Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the nation’s refugee program.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, protesters burn a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the U.S. Embassy to mark the Feb. 4, 1899, Filipino-American War, in Manila, Philippines. The protesters scored Trump on his anti-immigration stance.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo salute during a welcome ceremony for Mattis at Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, is escorted to inspect an honor guard at Defense Ministry in Tokyo. Mattis on Friday reassured two key U.S. treaty allies, South Korea and Japan, that President Donald Trump, who has raised doubts about the value of such partnerships, is fully committed to defending them.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses his trophy after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.
Kin Cheung, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 photo, Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, a woman looks inside an art installation titled Taj by Sudarshan Shetty during the India Art Fair in New Delhi, India. The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works.
Tsering Topgyal, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 photo, Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, right, and Congress party Vice President Rahul Gandhi, stand atop a vehicle moving past supporters during their joint election campaign in Agra, India. Uttar Pradesh state will go to the polls in a seven-phased voting beginning Feb. 11.
Altaf Qadri, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 photo, passengers crowd outside the Beijing railway station on the last day of Chinese Lunar New Year holidays in Beijing. Millions of Chinese are returning to work in the capital city after spending a week-long Lunar New Year holiday with families in their hometown.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 photo, a two-month-old male cow, left, is licked by a dog at the Chheu Buorn village, Kandal province, west of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The cow started suckling the dog after it was born to a sick mother.
Heng Sinith, File
AP Photo
Comments