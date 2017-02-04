Nation & World

February 4, 2017 12:51 AM

UN removed the name of a former warlord form its blacklist

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

The United Nations has removed the name of a former Afghan warlord from its Islamic State group and al-Qaida sanctions list.

According to a statement posted Friday by the Security Council, a U.N. committee removed Gilbuddin Hekmatyar's name from the sanctions list.

The statement said Hekmatyar, leader of Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, would no longer have his assets frozen, be subject to a travel ban or an arms embargo.

The Security Council provided details on Hekmatyar, including his date of birth and the date he was included on the list.

