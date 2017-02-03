Livestock in the back of a Jeep? 'Seriously?'

The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, making the announcement in Washington, D.C., listed growing nationalism globally and the US President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate change as among the reasons for the change.