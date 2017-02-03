Iran bans travel of US wrestlers to Iran

1:32 Manatee-Sarasota medicial community pushes for more adolescents to get vaccinated against HPV Pause

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:00 President encourages Senate Republicans to 'go nuclear' on SCOTUS nomination

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck in Utah

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

3:39 KU coach Bill Self says it's been a 'unique last short period of time'

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game