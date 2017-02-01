Sen. Schumer battered by both the right and left in new role

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch Pause

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

2:28 Royals Kyle Zimmer says pain is gone

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

1:58 Clay County deputy helps cat with a can stuck over its head

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall