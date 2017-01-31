Union-backed Ronald Vitiello named to lead Border Patrol

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee Pause

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

3:17 KU Medical Center heart transplant: Kyle Warren's story

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

0:43 Police detectives need your help identifying two people in this surveillance video

3:16 Transit authority recognizes man who used cane to defend bus driver in attack

1:01 K-State's Jordan Willis talks about his fit in the NFL as a 4-3 end

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car