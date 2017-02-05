Today in History

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

1:17 Where Kansas City ranks nationally for TV sports ratings

1:57 Education secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes

1:41 Ryan Schraeder talks about growing up in Wichita, rooting for Chiefs

2:14 Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins