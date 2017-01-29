White House: Supreme Court choice could be announced Monday

0:44 Protesters gather at KCI airport to protest Trump's immigration order Pause

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

2:31 Is being a dad or a baseball player better? Royals answer questions at FanFest

1:25 Prince William and Kate's creepy thank-you to Canada

9:38 Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

0:48 KU coach Bill Self on players' response to this week: 'I was really proud of them'