Koch political network to spend $300M to $400M over 2 years

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

0:48 KU coach Bill Self on players' response to this week: 'I was really proud of them'

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

1:21 Danny Duffy couldn't sleep after learning of Yordano Ventura's death

1:01 K-State's Jordan Willis talks about his fit in the NFL as a 4-3 end

3:17 KU Medical Center heart transplant: Kyle Warren's story

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls John Elway greatest QB ever

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri