Report: 6 reporters among 230 people charged in DC protests

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?