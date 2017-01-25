The Latest: Jackson wants comprehensive violence plan

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck in Utah

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral