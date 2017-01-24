Senate Democrats to propose $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil Pause

5:00 Becoming Yordano: A trip to the backroads of the Dominican Republic

2:27 'La La Land' (Official trailer)

0:56 Five memorable moments in the career of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura

1:13 Wrong-way driver causes wreck with school bus

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'