US airstrike said to kill 100-plus al-Qaida in Syria

3:12 Watch the raid that re-captured El Chapo from a Marine's POV Pause

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:25 How to make your own Pussyhat

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60