Global warming could steal postcard-perfect weather days

2:25 How to make your own Pussyhat Pause

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck