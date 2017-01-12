Newly leaked dossier on Trump circulated in DC for months

5:21 Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff Pause

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:19 Fan's Shawnee man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback talks Kansas education funding

1:20 Pastry chef at Stock Hill shares what she cooks when she is off the clock