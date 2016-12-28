Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

On Tuesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Pearl Harbor with President Obama 75 years after Japan's attack on the site. Abe is the fourth Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor since the surprise attack in 1941, which brought the U.S. into WWII. Although Abe did not apologize he did offer his condolences to those who were lost on Dec. 7, 1941. Both President Obama and Prime Minister Abe emphasized the two countries' alliance through their mutual sentiments that reconciliation is stronger than retribution.
Alexa Ard McClatchy

Holidays

All hail the Christmas cab

Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh, N.C. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab.

