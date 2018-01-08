Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Super Kansas Cash' game

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 09:38 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Kansas Lottery's "Super Kansas Cash" game were:

02-11-15-24-32, Cash Ball: 9

(two, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two; Cash Ball: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $335,000

