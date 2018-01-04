KS Lottery

January 04, 2018 09:34 PM
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Thursday:
0-1-1
(zero, one, one)
7-5-2
(seven, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
