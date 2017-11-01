Lottery

MO Lottery

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 10:25 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

These Missouri lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

04-10-22-25-30-39

(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million

Estimated jackpot: $48 million

9-4-2

(nine, four, two)

3-2-8

(three, two, eight)

2-4-3-7

(two, four, three, seven)

1-4-2-2

(one, four, two, two)

03-06-19-26-44, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(three, six, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

06-12-31-32-33

(six, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $128,000

