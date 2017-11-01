MO Lottery

These Missouri lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-10-22-25-30-39
(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $5.3 million
Estimated jackpot: $48 million
9-4-2
(nine, four, two)
3-2-8
(three, two, eight)
2-4-3-7
(two, four, three, seven)
1-4-2-2
(one, four, two, two)
03-06-19-26-44, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(three, six, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
06-12-31-32-33
(six, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $128,000
Comments