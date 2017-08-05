Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Aug. 5

Saturday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 8-4-7
Evening: 1-7-0
Midday: 7-0-7-4
Evening: 7-7-1-3
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 5-9-22-34-38. Next jackpot: $233,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 16-17-26-31-33-44. Next jackpot: $2.9 million.
Midday: 0-0-8
Evening: 0-6-8
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 25-26, white 14-19
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 3-7-18-22-24, super cash ball 09. Next jackpot: $130,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 19-23-36-42-43, hot ball 7. Saturday’s jackpot: TBA
▪ Powerball: 11-21-28-33-45, powerball 11. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: TBA
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments