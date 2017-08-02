Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 2

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 8-6-3
Evening: 8-4-4
Midday: 9-8-7-2
Evening: 6-4-2-5
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-8-14-32-34. Next jackpot: $154,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 2-15-23-24-37-43. Next jackpot: $2.8 million.
Midday: 2-9-1
Evening: 1-6-3
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 5-16, white 15-16
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-10-12-24-31, super cash ball 6. Next jackpot: $120,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 8-17-23-35-40, hot ball 10.
▪ Powerball: 1-16-54-63-69, powerball 18. Power play 3.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments