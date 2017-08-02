Lottery

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 2

August 02, 2017 10:15 PM

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 8-6-3

Evening: 8-4-4

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 9-8-7-2

Evening: 6-4-2-5

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-8-14-32-34. Next jackpot: $154,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 2-15-23-24-37-43. Next jackpot: $2.8 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 2-9-1

Evening: 1-6-3

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 5-16, white 15-16

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-10-12-24-31, super cash ball 6. Next jackpot: $120,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 8-17-23-35-40, hot ball 10.

▪ Powerball: 1-16-54-63-69, powerball 18. Power play 3.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

