Lottery

July 19, 2017 10:12 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 8-9-2

Evening: 0-5-7

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 7-5-5-0

Evening: 7-5-5-7

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 12-13-27-31-36. Next jackpot: $109,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-22-34-36-38-41. Next jackpot: $2.4 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 5-9-7

Evening: 9-2-2

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 4-8, white 19-21

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-13-25-26-28, super cash ball 11. Next jackpot: $3.49 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 8-23-26-36-47, hot ball 8. Wednesday’s jackpot: $8.55 million.

▪ Powerball: 50-51-59-61-63, powerball 4. Power play 5. Wednesday’s jackpot: $205 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism' 1:14

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'
The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball
Olathe pastor helps deaf refugees communicate 2:36

Olathe pastor helps deaf refugees communicate

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos