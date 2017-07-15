Lottery

July 15, 2017 9:42 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, July 15

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 6-3-8

Evening: 5-6-4

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 1-3-8-1

Evening: 1-5-0-0

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 4-7-8-19-29. Next jackpot: $50,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 1-10-14-24-34-40. Next jackpot: $2.3 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 6-6-4

Evening: 2-9-7

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 8-22, white 1-4

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 10-18-29-30-32, super cash ball 03. Next jackpot: $3,395,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 7-13-19-40-47, hot ball 3. Saturday’s jackpot: $8.33 million.

▪ Powerball: 9-40-63-64-66, powerball 17. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $172 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

