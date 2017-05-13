Lottery

May 13, 2017 9:53 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, May 13

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 0-6-7

Evening: 3-1-9

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 2-3-9-3

Evening: 5-2-7-1

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 9-14-21-33-36. Next jackpot: $128,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 9-15-31-33-34-36.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 3-6-5

Evening: 0-0-3

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 23-25, white 15-23

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-5-15-17-30, super cash ball 23. Next jackpot: $2.4 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 10-11-13-20-38, hot ball 11.

▪ Powerball: Drawing was too late for this edition.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

