May 10, 2017 10:45 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 0-2-0

Evening: 7-5-0

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 9-3-2-6

Evening: 8-2-0-5

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 8-14-22-32-34. Next jackpot: $75,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-24-25-30-31-33. Next jackpot: $2.4 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-3-7

Evening: 0-8-6

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 13-17, white 10-18

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 7-12-15-16-29, super cash ball 20. Next jackpot: $2.4 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 4-5-7-12-40, hot ball 14.

▪ Powerball: 29-31-46-56-62, powerball 8. Power play 2.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

