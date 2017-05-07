Lottery

May 07, 2017 10:02 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Sunday, May 7

Sunday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 3-6-7

Evening: 4-5-8

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 3-9-4-4

Evening: 5-5-7-1

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-19-21-36-37. Next jackpot: $55,000.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 5-3-6

Evening: 0-2-2

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 8-14, white 4-15

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 5-1-2

Evening: 4-4-9

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 2-7-7-6

Evening: 9-1-6-8

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 8-21-22-26-37. Next jackpot: $50,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 12-21-26-30-32-39. Next jackpot: $2.2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-1-6

Evening: 5-7-5

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 18-22, white 8-25

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-3-9-15-31, super cash ball 13. Next jackpot: $2,300,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 7-11-26-36-42, hot ball 10. Next jackpot: $6,190,000.

▪ Powerball: 11-21-31-41-59, powerball 21. Power play 3. Next jackpot: $147,000,000.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

