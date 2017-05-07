Winning lottery numbers for Sunday, May 7

Sunday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 3-6-7
Evening: 4-5-8
Midday: 3-9-4-4
Evening: 5-5-7-1
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-19-21-36-37. Next jackpot: $55,000.
Midday: 5-3-6
Evening: 0-2-2
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 8-14, white 4-15
Saturday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 5-1-2
Evening: 4-4-9
Evening: 9-1-6-8
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 8-21-22-26-37. Next jackpot: $50,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 12-21-26-30-32-39. Next jackpot: $2.2 million.
Midday: 8-1-6
Evening: 5-7-5
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 18-22, white 8-25
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-3-9-15-31, super cash ball 13. Next jackpot: $2,300,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 7-11-26-36-42, hot ball 10. Next jackpot: $6,190,000.
▪ Powerball: 11-21-31-41-59, powerball 21. Power play 3. Next jackpot: $147,000,000.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
