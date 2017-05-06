Lottery

May 06, 2017 11:17 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, May 6

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 5-1-2

Evening: 4-4-9

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 2-7-7-6

Evening: 9-1-6-8

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 8-21-22-26-37. Next jackpot: $55,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 12-21-26-30-32-39.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-1-6

Evening: 5-7-5

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 18-22, white 8-25

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 02-03-09-15-31, Cash Ball: 13

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 07-11-26-36-42, Hot Ball: 10. Saturday’s jackpot: $6.19 million.

▪ Powerball: 11-21-31-41-59, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3. Saturday’s jackpot: $147 million.

