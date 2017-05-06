Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, May 6

Saturday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 5-1-2
Evening: 4-4-9
Midday: 2-7-7-6
Evening: 9-1-6-8
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 8-21-22-26-37. Next jackpot: $55,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 12-21-26-30-32-39.
Midday: 8-1-6
Evening: 5-7-5
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 18-22, white 8-25
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 02-03-09-15-31, Cash Ball: 13
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 07-11-26-36-42, Hot Ball: 10. Saturday’s jackpot: $6.19 million.
▪ Powerball: 11-21-31-41-59, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3. Saturday’s jackpot: $147 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments