Lottery

April 30, 2017 10:16 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Sunday, April 30

Sunday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 2-8-1

Evening: 0-9-3

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 9-3-5-4

Evening: 7-8-1-9

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 12-19-22-35-37. Next jackpot: $94,000.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 0-9-0

Evening: 8-3-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 3-18, white 1-9

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 3-7-6

Evening: 3-8-4

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 8-5-8-8

Evening: 6-2-3-4

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 12-13-16-26-29

▪ Missouri Lotto: 8-14-16-23-26-39. Next jackpot: $2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-2-0

Evening: 1-3-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 16-22, white 14-22

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-14-25-27-32, super cash ball 8. Next jackpot: $2,200,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 2-3-4-33-36, hot ball 17. Next jackpot: $5,990,000.

▪ Powerball: 22-23-24-45-62, powerball 5. Power play 2. Next jackpot: $113 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

