April 26, 2017 10:28 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 9-1-4

Evening: 0-0-3

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 9-0-8-8

Evening: 4-4-4-9

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 1-4-7-18-33. Next jackpot: $50,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 4-10-13-28-35-38. Next jackpot: $2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 7-4-4

Evening: 9-9-2

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 7-18, white 2-18

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-10-17-24-26, super cash ball 2. Next jackpot: $2.2 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 6-16-20-35-36, hot ball 13.

▪ Powerball: 1-15-18-26-51, powerball 26. Power play 4.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

