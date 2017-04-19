Lottery

April 19, 2017 10:07 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 3-3-2

Evening: 3-5-4

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 8-9-1-1

Evening: 4-9-7-0

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 1-9-10-15-36. Next jackpot: $267,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 4-7-17-22-31-36. Next jackpot: $1.8 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 9-1-8

Evening: 1-5-9

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 4-11, white 8-10

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 14-17-22-26-30, super cash ball 22. Next jackpot: $2.1 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 9-13-23-36-41, hot ball 11. Wednesday’s jackpot: $5.7 million.

▪ Powerball: 1-19-37-40-52, powerball 15. Power play 3. Wednesday’s jackpot: $80 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

