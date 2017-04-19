Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 3-3-2
Evening: 3-5-4
Midday: 8-9-1-1
Evening: 4-9-7-0
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 1-9-10-15-36. Next jackpot: $267,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 4-7-17-22-31-36. Next jackpot: $1.8 million.
Midday: 9-1-8
Evening: 1-5-9
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 4-11, white 8-10
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 14-17-22-26-30, super cash ball 22. Next jackpot: $2.1 million.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 9-13-23-36-41, hot ball 11. Wednesday’s jackpot: $5.7 million.
▪ Powerball: 1-19-37-40-52, powerball 15. Power play 3. Wednesday’s jackpot: $80 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments