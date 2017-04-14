Lottery

April 14, 2017 10:36 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, April 15

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 8-7-8

Evening: 2-0-4

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 1-6-6-8

Evening: 1-1-5-8

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 2-4-7-9-25. Next jackpot: $146,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: Drawing was too late for this edition. Next jackpot: $1.6 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 3-2-9

Evening: 8-7-6

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-22, white 15-17

▪ Super Kansas Cash: Drawing was too late for this edition. Next jackpot: $2,010,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: Drawing was too late for this edition. Saturday’s jackpot: $5,600,000.

▪ Powerball: Drawing was too late for this edition. Saturday’s jackpot: $70,000,000.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism' 1:14

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'
The United States of Powerball 1:20

The United States of Powerball
Live Jazz has landed at KCI 2:55

Live Jazz has landed at KCI

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos