April 12, 2017 11:08 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 12

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 4-4-0

Evening: 5-6-7

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 3-5-4-9

Evening: 1-3-4-6

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-22-24-27-28. Next jackpot: $107,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-4-9-19-35-44. Next jackpot: $1.6 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 2-8-5

Evening: 1-4-7

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 4-14, white 5-22

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-8-15-17-32, super cash ball 20. Next jackpot: $2 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 5-18-20-35-42, hot ball 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $5.5 million.

▪ Powerball: 8-14-61-63-68, powerball 24. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $60 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

