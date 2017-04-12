Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 12

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 4-4-0
Evening: 5-6-7
Midday: 3-5-4-9
Evening: 1-3-4-6
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-22-24-27-28. Next jackpot: $107,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-4-9-19-35-44. Next jackpot: $1.6 million.
Midday: 2-8-5
Evening: 1-4-7
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 4-14, white 5-22
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-8-15-17-32, super cash ball 20. Next jackpot: $2 million.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 5-18-20-35-42, hot ball 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $5.5 million.
▪ Powerball: 8-14-61-63-68, powerball 24. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $60 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments