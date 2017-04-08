Lottery

April 8, 2017 10:11 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, April 8

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 9-9-3

Evening: 3-9-3

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 4-9-7-3

Evening: 7-6-9-7

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 3-7-10-34-38. Next jackpot: $50,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-16-18-24-32-38. Next jackpot: $1.5 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 6-1-3

Evening: 1-8-3

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 7-9, white 13-20

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 6-8-9-22-24, super cash ball 18. Next jackpot: $1.9 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 23-32-35-40-42, hot ball 12. Saturday’s jackpot: $5.4 million.

▪ Powerball: 23-36-51-53-60, powerball 15. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $50 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos