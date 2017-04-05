Lottery

April 5, 2017 10:30 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 5

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Missouri and Kansas

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 2-1-4

Evening: 5-7-6

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 6-0-7-4

Evening: 2-7-4-1

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 12-15-33-36-38. Next jackpot: $132,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 12-14-31-32-40-44. Next jackpot: $1.4 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 0-9-6

Evening: 6-6-5

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 2-8, white 22-24

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 7-8-11-12-23, super cash ball 21. Next jackpot: $1,915,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 7-15-30-39-45, hot ball 1. Wednesday’s jackpot: pending.

▪ Powerball: 8-20-46-53-54, powerball 13. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: pending.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

