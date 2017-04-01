Lottery

April 1, 2017 10:09 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, April 1

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 4-3-8

Evening: 2-9-8

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 2-8-1-9

Evening: 3-3-8-8

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-10-18-27-30. Next jackpot: $66,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 8-13-18-31-39-40. Next jackpot: $1.3 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 7-8-8

Evening: 5-3-9

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 6-15, white 9-20

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-9-10-13-32, super cash ball 1. Next jackpot: $1.9 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 1-7-11-36-45, hot ball 4. Saturday’s jackpot: $5.2 million.

▪ Powerball: 9-32-36-44-65, powerball 1. Power play 3. Saturday’s jackpot: $60 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

