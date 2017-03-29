Lottery

March 29, 2017 10:08 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 0-1-9

Evening: 8-8-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 2-5-3-0

Evening: 9-2-7-0

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 4-5-11-22-24. Next jackpot: $104,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 1-11-17-18-33-36. Next jackpot: $1.2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 4-9-5

Evening: 9-8-0

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 1-11, white 5-21

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-9-15-26-27, super cash ball 24. Next jackpot: $1.8 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 13-15-23-26-45, hot ball 7. Wednesday’s jackpot: $5.1 million.

▪ Powerball: 8-15-31-36-62, powerball 11. Power play 3. Wednesday’s jackpot: $50 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos