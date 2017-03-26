Lottery

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26

Sunday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 5-1-1

Evening: 8-5-9

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 6-1-0-0

Evening: 4-6-5-0

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 19-26-29-34-37. Next jackpot: $70,000.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 4-1-9

Evening: 2-5-7

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 18-25, white 16-25

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 4-6-6

Evening: 0-2-8

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 8-4-4-1

Evening: 1-3-8-9

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 12-13-15-18-38.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 13-15-25-27-36-44. Next jackpot: $1.1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 4-7-9

Evening: 9-2-6

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 5-20, white 1-20

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 7-11-20-22-23, super cash ball 23. Next jackpot: $1.8 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 9-16-22-38-39, hot ball 4. Next jackpot: $5.1 million.

▪ Powerball: 18-31-32-45-48, powerball 16. Power play 4. Saturday’s jackpot: $50 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

