March 22, 2017 10:10 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 7-6-8

Evening: 9-6-9

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 4-2-3-3

Evening: 2-1-1-4

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 1-10-12-24-31. Next jackpot: $50,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-12-31-35-36-38. Next jackpot: $1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 0-7-4

Evening: 0-0-1

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-18, white 17-26

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 6-16-20-23-28, super cash ball 3. Next jackpot: $1.7 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 5-13-22-27-30, hot ball 1. Wednesday’s jackpot: $4.9 million.

▪ Powerball: 2-9-27-29-42, powerball 9. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $155 million.

