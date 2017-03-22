Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 7-6-8
Evening: 9-6-9
Midday: 4-2-3-3
Evening: 2-1-1-4
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 1-10-12-24-31. Next jackpot: $50,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-12-31-35-36-38. Next jackpot: $1 million.
Midday: 0-7-4
Evening: 0-0-1
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-18, white 17-26
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 6-16-20-23-28, super cash ball 3. Next jackpot: $1.7 million.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 5-13-22-27-30, hot ball 1. Wednesday’s jackpot: $4.9 million.
▪ Powerball: 2-9-27-29-42, powerball 9. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $155 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
