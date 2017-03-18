Lottery

March 18, 2017 10:09 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, March 18

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 4-7-8

Evening: 2-5-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 5-0-0-2

Evening: 6-8-4-2

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 11-21-29-34-36. Next jackpot: $118,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 10-15-20-26-27-28. Next jackpot: $1.6 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-2-3

Evening: 2-8-2

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 6-14, white 5-8

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-16-17-20-27, super cash ball 3. Next jackpot: $1.7 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 1-4-12-13-44, hot ball 8. Saturday’s jackpot: $4.8 million.

▪ Powerball: 13-25-44-54-67, powerball 5. Power play 3. Saturday’s jackpot: $141 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos