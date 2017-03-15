Lottery

March 15, 2017 10:15 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 9-3-7

Evening: 2-8-7

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 2-1-5-1

Evening: 7-4-0-5

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 2-5-14-33-39. Next jackpot: $65,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-8-26-29-30-41. Next jackpot: $1.5 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-9-6

Evening: 0-3-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-23, white 6-17

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 12-17-26-29-30, super cash ball 15. Next jackpot: $1.6 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 21-27-35-37-42, hot ball 12. Wednesday’s jackpot: $4.7 million.

▪ Powerball: 16-30-41-48-53, powerball 16. Power play 3. Wednesday’s jackpot: $123 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

