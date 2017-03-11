Lottery

March 11, 2017 10:10 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, March 11

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 7-7-1

Evening: 0-6-0

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 4-2-7-1

Evening: 8-1-1-8

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-11-27-29-30. Next jackpot: $80,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 2-14-18-25-26-30. Next jackpot: $1.4 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 0-4-7

Evening: 6-9-6

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 7-26, white 19-23

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 5-6-7-27-28, super cash ball 15. Next jackpot: $1.6 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 8-16-32-34-38, hot ball 1. Saturday’s jackpot: $4.6 million.

▪ Powerball: 1-26-41-50-57, powerball 11. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $104 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

