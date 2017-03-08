Lottery

March 8, 2017 10:09 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 0-4-9

Evening: 6-2-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 2-2-7-3

Evening: 1-1-9-0

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 14-22-30-34-38. Next jackpot: $60,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 9-12-18-24-41-43. Next jackpot: $1.3 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 4-0-3

Evening: 7-2-7

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 3-9, white 5-11

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-9-18-20-22, super cash ball 8. Next jackpot: $1.6 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 2-25-29-38-41, hot ball 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $4.5 million.

▪ Powerball: 23-33-42-46-59, powerball 4. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $85 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos