March 4, 2017 10:08 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, March 4

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 2-4-3

Evening: 9-4-0

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 7-4-7-5

Evening: 8-3-4-8

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-9-11-26-33. Next jackpot: $50,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-6-16-22-23-42. Next jackpot: $1.2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 9-2-5

Evening: 7-4-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 12-18, white 7-8

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 10-15-16-26-32, super cash ball 21. Next jackpot: $1.5 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 2-16-40-44-46, hot ball 18. Saturday’s jackpot: $4.4 million.

▪ Powerball: 2-18-19-22-63, powerball 19. Power play 3. Saturday’s jackpot: $68 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

