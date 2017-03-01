Lottery

March 1, 2017 10:09 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 1

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 3-7-4

Evening: 0-9-3

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 9-0-7-7

Evening: 1-5-3-4

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 4-20-21-25-35. Next jackpot: $66,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 8-14-15-25-39-42. Next jackpot: $1.1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 7-2-7

Evening: 8-9-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 6-19, white 16-20

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-14-16-23-30, super cash ball 16. Next jackpot: $1.5 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 10-14-21-38-44, hot ball 18. Wednesday’s jackpot: $4.3 million.

▪ Powerball: 10-16-40-52-55, powerball 17. Power play 10. Wednesday’s jackpot: $53 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

