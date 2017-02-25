Lottery

February 25, 2017 10:15 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Feb. 25

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 8-7-3

Evening: 6-7-6

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 3-3-0-7

Evening: 9-8-2-5

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-9-10-37-38. Next jackpot: $180,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 1-4-6-9-16-43. Next jackpot: $1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 2-3-8

Evening: 8-4-5

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 6-19, white 20-22

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 6-19-26-30-32, super cash ball 10. Next jackpot: $1.4 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 2-4-25-34-44, hot ball 12. Saturday’s jackpot: $4.2 million.

▪ Powerball: 6-32-47-62-65, powerball 19. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $40 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

